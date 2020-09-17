Donna Cabanne, Livermore
Hey Livermore voters, want to preserve open space? If yes, there is only one choice for Alameda County Supervisor District 1. Vote for Vinnie Bacon to protect open space. He is the only candidate endorsed by the Sierra Club. He is also the only clean money candidate. Vinnie takes no money from developers, corporations, lobbyists, or PACs.
Vinnie is fair, caring and compassionate, and most importantly, will listen to our concerns. The outcome of this local election is critical. Vote for Vinnie, a candidate of the people, for the people.
Vote early and vote for Vinnie Bacon for Alameda County Supervisor District 1.