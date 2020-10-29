Michael Fredrich, Livermore
You may have read the article in the Oct. 24 East Bay Times on big money in the District 1 county supervisor race.
The article reports that David Haubert has received $570,000 in campaign contributions, and he is "... heavily supported by major developers, contractors, landlords, property managers and real estate agents, as well as oil industry sources ..." That almost $600K was reported on his Sept. 19 finance report. Who knows what it is now?
In contrast, Vinnie Bacon does not accept money from developers or political action committees.
Haubert says he ‘can't be bought,’ and that he supports affordable housing. Yet Dublin, which he leads as mayor, has permitted only about 6% of the affordable housing goal the Association of Bay Area Governments has set for it. At the same time, market rate housing has flourished in Dublin. So, maybe Haubert can be bought?
Actually, it’s hard to know what Haubert stands for, or what he would do as supervisor. His campaign seems to be mostly a series of highly negative ads full of distorted claims about his opponent. One of Haubert’s mailers portrays him as being supported by Gavin Newson and Joe Biden. Really? Joe Biden supports Haubert?
It's just another distortion to cover up that he has been a longtime Republican. In these times, that might not work for him, so now he’s switched to an Independent trying to cover it up.
Vinnie Bacon is an honest man that will work for you, not big developers. He has strong credentials as an environmentalist who will work to save agriculture and open space in eastern Alameda county.
I urge you to vote for Vinnie Bacon for District 1 County Supervisor.