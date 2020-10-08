Maryann Brent, Livermore
On Sunday, Sept. 13, I tuned in to the Alameda County Zoom political forum.
From that forum, I learned that I agree with county supervisor candidate, Vinnie Bacon, who solidly opposes the mega solar projects in north Livermore and supports maintaining natural environments and open space. Vinnie has gained policy experience as a member of the Fremont City Council, is a proponent of acutely needed affordable housing in our area, and is Cal-educated in transportation engineering and city planning.
I encourage you to look at his website, bacon4supervisor.com. Vinnie Bacon has my vote for Alameda County Supervisor.