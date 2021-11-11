Greg Scott, Livermore
Republican ideologue Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia gubernatorial election by defeating Democrat centrist Terry McAuliffe. Mr. Youngkin, the former co-CEO of a private equity firm, The Carlyle Group, made a fortune, estimated as a net worth of $440 million, being an employee of the company for 25 years.
The Carlyle Group investments fit into Republican Party ideals. These include holdings in the defense industry and the $27.5 billion acquisition of one of the largest U.S. pipeline companies, Kinder Morgan, whose co-founder, Richard Kinder, was previously president of Enron, a company that defrauded billions of dollars from California electricity-rate payers. A recently passed $768 billion National Defense Authorization Act added to Virginia Governor-elect Youngkin's view that the causality of climate disruption is unknown and irrelevant, should serve The Carlyle Group's bets well.
A former governor of Virginia, where law states governors cannot serve consecutive terms, Mr. McAuliffe "earned millions as a banker, real estate developer, home builder, hotel owner and internet venture capitalist." (Washington Post). Both McAuliffe and Youngkin told numerous lies during their campaigns. Financial and ethical imbroglios complete their repertoires.
Youngkin's gubernatorial victory ensued from the issue of education and this strategy flipped a decidedly democratic state. The voters in Virginia have been exasperated with the "culture wars," pandemic school closings, vaccine mandates and masks. McAuliffe gifted Youngkin with the political blunder of stating, "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach," in a televised debate, with regard to a Pulitzer-Prize winning novel, "Beloved," by African-American writer Toni Morrison. The reading of this book by high school students has been controversial and Youngkin had done an attack ad on this subject. Youngkin's harping on ‘parental controls’ resonated resoundingly with suburban 'White backlash' voters.
The corporate and corporate media propaganda played Terry McAuliffe's loss as due to President Biden's low ratings and the inaction of democrats in congress on primarily the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (BIF), already passed by the U.S. Senate, and the internal Democratic Party legislative quagmire of the Build Back Better Act (BBB) - and placed blame on the progressives. Nonsense. The American people will benefit greatly by the BIF, however, the BIF is an enormous corporate slush fund that will increase the federal deficit by $256 billion and either further guts, or dismisses the BBB.
Overall, via Virginia, most Americans lost and the capital class won.