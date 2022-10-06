I received a refund check from Tri Vally Auto Interiors today. It is sitting in front of me right now. I had a tear in my 2018 ¾ ton Chevy Silverado PU driver’s seat. TVAI was the only firm in the Tri Valley that could fix it. They replaced the bottom portion of my seat cover. I talked to the owner the day of the repair. Very nice, personable and anal guy, who was working on a 1957 car, which is two years older than me. His helper that repaired my chair was gruff and to the point. I do not mind that since I am the same. Bottom line is, they did a great job on my truck seat.
Gavin is trumping No to Prop 30. From what I read, and not online, I could be wrong. It is a tax on the super-rich to fund climate change pork barrel. Lyft drivers would benefit with tax credits on electric cars, which Lyft could claim as being green. But in reality, they are fighting employee vs. contractor law. These rich folks are the ones that would spend money on campaigns. And, Gavin wants their money, so yes, he is running for president. I am very anti-Gavin, but if the radical right puts up a Trumpster, I do not know which way I would vote. But, it would not matter in Cali anyways. Folks with my leanings are in short supply in Cali. I will not cash the refund check. They did a great job and their honesty is refreshing in today’s world.