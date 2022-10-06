Bill Stevens, Livermore

I received a refund check from Tri Vally Auto Interiors today. It is sitting in front of me right now. I had a tear in my 2018 ¾ ton Chevy Silverado PU driver’s seat. TVAI was the only firm in the Tri Valley that could fix it. They replaced the bottom portion of my seat cover. I talked to the owner the day of the repair. Very nice, personable and anal guy, who was working on a 1957 car, which is two years older than me. His helper that repaired my chair was gruff and to the point. I do not mind that since I am the same. Bottom line is, they did a great job on my truck seat. 