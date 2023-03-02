For more than thirty years, East Avenue has been my path to downtown Livermore. I know exactly where the speed limit switches from 40 mph to 30 mph as the road narrows and becomes more residential. I know when school lets out and which lanes to avoid as cars line up to collect children, as children race out of school on foot, bikes, or to the waiting cars. I know the labs’ commute hours. I’ve walked and biked down East Avenue to the RLCC by myself, with children, and with grandchildren. The point being: East Avenue is a well-used street and the people who travel on it do so for many reasons.
East Avenue is also one of the oldest streets in Livermore, which means that as Livermore has grown into the street, the number of people using the street and the reasons they use it have grown. So how can all the different stakeholders get these very different needs met? And, most importantly, how can the street be safer for everyone?
That’s what Tactical East Avenue is about. Over the last couple of years, the City of Livermore conducted a Corridor Study to understand mobility and safety on East Avenue between Livermore Avenue and Vasco Road, a segment identified as a priority corridor in the Livermore Active Transportation Plan.
In the next few weeks, the City of Livermore will start implementing Tactical East Avenue, a pilot project to test ways to improve East Avenue’s safety and mobility. This kind of testing is called Tactical Urbanism. How does it work? Where there are places where a city wants to make major changes—to increase safety, to build community, or for some other reason— Tactical Urbanism uses low-cost, temporary materials and volunteer help to pilot-test those changes. It’s cheap, it’s temporary, and it allows everyone to test new ideas.
That’s what Tactical East Avenue does: allows the City of Livermore and the community to experiment with proposed changes. The pilot project will focus on East Avenue from Maple Street to Hillcrest Avenue. From March 13 to March 17, volunteers can help install temporary curb extensions, painted median refuges, and high visibility crosswalks. The changes thus created will be evaluated over six months and help shape the future of East Avenue. Here’s a link to find out more and volunteer: https://www.eastavecorridorstudy.com/.