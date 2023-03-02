Trish Munro, Livermore

For more than thirty years, East Avenue has been my path to downtown Livermore. I know exactly where the speed limit switches from 40 mph to 30 mph as the road narrows and becomes more residential. I know when school lets out and which lanes to avoid as cars line up to collect children, as children race out of school on foot, bikes, or to the waiting cars. I know the labs’ commute hours. I’ve walked and biked down East Avenue to the RLCC by myself, with children, and with grandchildren. The point being: East Avenue is a well-used street and the people who travel on it do so for many reasons.