Sanjay Parekh, Dublin
Recently, SB403 was floated by Senator Aisha Wahab of California District 10 as the Anti-Caste discrimination bill.
The bill has passed the California Senate without a debate. This is serious because, during the Senate Judiciary Committee review, two Republican senators on the committee had granted approval to the bill with a caveat that they would seek clarification of “Caste.”
It should be noted that caste cannot be determined based on appearance, name, dietary habit, or religion. Additionally, the proposed law in Section 1(b) implicates Americans of South Asian heritage as practicing caste-based discrimination by stating, “Caste discrimination is present across South Asia and the South Asian diaspora and is found in all communities of religious practice.”
Such a sweeping statement in the law not only violates the civil liberties of people of South Asian origins, but also puts them at the mercy of victimhood mentality.
Take for example the recent case of caste-based discrimination against Cisco and two if its engineers vs John Doe. CRD eventually dismissed the case against the individuals. Yet, three excruciatingly long years of legal entanglement have devastated their lives and career.
Iyer and Kompella were blindsided by the case, as John Doe decided that he was wronged after years of service along with the defendants. Another Dalit on the team was offered many leadership positions that John Doe felt he was denied. This negated the theory of caste-based discrimination in the team. Kompella, in a way, was sued for doing his job. He was asked by his boss, a non-South Asian individual to provide weekly reports on John Doe as he was falling behind on his deliverables.
All of this should sound off alarm bells in the executives, managers, and professionals of South Asian origin.
The risk of victimhood being mistaken for discrimination and harassment is very real as Dr. Kaufman points out in his article in “Unraveling the Mindset of Victimhood” in Scientific American.
The proposed law, instead of removing discrimination, will lead the professionals of South Asian ancestry to a legal morass. Further, the lack of definition of caste will drive mediocrity in the businesses, as professional discretion can be mistaken for harassment.
This is not just a problem limited to Americans of South Asian origin in California. This law will reduce professional practices to mediocrity, including academia.
I urge every Californian to contact their assembly member to vote NO on this bill.