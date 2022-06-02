Trish Munro, Livermore
VOTE: There’s an old joke about a person who lives an exemplary life—you know the type. They have only one wish: to win the lottery. Days, weeks, months go by. Nothing. Finally, they cry out to the heavens: “I’ve been a good person all my life! Just let me win the lottery!” The heavens' part and a voice comes down: “Meet me half-way, would you? Buy a ticket!”
That’s voting, folks. It guarantees nothing. A lot of the time you lose. But without it, you get nothing. So, vote. NOW.
The minimum—the very minimum—responsibility that citizens have is to vote. In every election. For every single position. Having read the voter pamphlets that come in the mail, paid for with YOUR tax dollars. We all can do more. Check endorsements. Read websites. Google people and see what red flags—or the reverse—pop up.
In primaries, particularly in off-year elections, most people don’t vote. Yet the primaries matter. Some results—like water board—will stand. Some results determine who runs in November. Either way, vote. Hate the choices? Suck it up and pick the least bad one. Then get involved and find someone better for the next election and help them run and win.
National events and elections have local ramifications, but the reverse is true, as well. Water, education, budget management, public safety and more are at stake. So, vote!
THREE ENDORSEMENTS: Here are three of the candidates I endorse. All three have vision and passion, which are necessary, but not sufficient. In addition, they have demonstrated they have the necessary knowledge, experience, and the ability to get things done by working with others. Not considered: my personal relationship with any candidate. Just “going along” for one more term.
If you care about better public safety through community policing, vote for Yesenia Sanchez for Alameda County Sheriff/Coroner. This is a case where there is a superb candidate facing an execrable incumbent who should be replaced, as the East Bay Times and Independent both state eloquently.
Second: if you care about education in Alameda County, vote Cheryl Cook-Kallio for District 7 and Alysse Castro for Superintendent. Both are excellent and will work well together.
There are many more up and down ballot races, but these three are critical to the health of our region.
VOTE. It matters.