Marcus Libkind, Livermore
Livermore’s November election of a new mayor and two council members is going to be the referendum that the City illegally rejected processing. Eight thousand voters signed a petition saying that they want the electorate of Livermore to have a say in where affordable housing is located in Livermore and what downtown Livermore should look like.
If you believe that moving the Eden Housing Project to the north side of Railroad Avenue, and at the same time creating more units of affordable housing while creating more open space for the public on the Old Lucky Site, then vote for Mony Nop for mayor, Carol Wahrer for District 1 council seat and Ben Barrientos for District 2 council seat.
Votes for them will send an unmistakable message that the citizens of Livermore oppose the current Eden Project location and in doing so, will incentivize Eden to work with the new Livermore City Council to develop a better plan that will be a win-win situation.
Voting for Nop, Wahrer and Barrientos is a vote for the referendum that did not happen.