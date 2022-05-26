Sharon Piekarski, Pleasanton
Cheryl Cook-Kallio is the best qualified candidate for the Alameda County Board of Education with a long list of accomplishments. She has been a credentialed classroom teacher for 40 years in local public schools and holds a master’s degree in history with an emphasis on the U.S. Constitution. She has received multiple teaching awards and currently serves as the coordinator of California, We the People/Project Citizen Coordinator, a program that teaches in-depth knowledge of the Constitution. She is a member of the Center for Civic Education National Board. She has also served in public office as a two term Pleasanton City Councilwoman, giving her the experience to work with people with various viewpoints. She has a long list of grass roots supporters and is endorsed by educational and civic leaders alike.
Eric Dillie has disqualified himself by being an administrator of the Livermore Valley Charter School, which failed financially and lost its accreditation — a very hard thing to do. He also plead no contest for failure to report a child abuse incident which is required by law.
Her other opponent’s experience was in business startups until a decade ago when she opened a private school which currently has only 43 students. She has a master’s degree, but fails to state in what subject area. She has raised tens of thousands of dollars from a handful of donors, nearly all special interest PACs. She clearly doesn’t have the background or experience to solve the problems confronting the schools in Alameda County.
Be sure you do your research. I think you will agree that Cheryl Cook-Kallio is the best qualified candidate. Vote Cook-Kallio for Alameda County Board of Education.