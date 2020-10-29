Dennis Gambs, Livermore
David has 18 years’ experience at the municipal and school district levels, serving the last eight years as mayor of Dublin.
He also currently serves on the Alameda County Transportation Commission, the Livermore-Amador Valley Transportation Authority, and the Alameda County Local Area Formation Commission (LAFCo).
David’s proven leadership and demonstrated ability to listen to the community in solving problems make him eminently qualified to serve as our county supervisor. David would be the only supervisor from eastern Alameda County.