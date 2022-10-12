Stacy Graham, Livermore
I have known Dr. Deena and her family for the past few years. We met while working out at the gym at 4 a.m. Not many people are up at that time, but I know Deena is committed to her daily goals, and that’s what keeps me motivated. Her educational accomplishments demonstrate her value of academics and achievement. I know that Deena is perfect for the Livermore School Board, because she is so active in the community and with our children. She and her husband always give generously to our youth with donations to all our schools in the district year after year. Deena is someone who cares about people and takes the time to really listen. I love that she values school safety and shares the same concerns of other parents. She works hard at all she does and will continue to do so when elected. I have full confidence in her to lead our community for our children in the best way possible. Please take the time to look at her website, DrDeena4lvjusd.com, to see if Deena’s values align with yours!