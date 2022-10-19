Kristina Wooten, Livermore
Dear readers,
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Kristina Wooten, Livermore
Dear readers,
I am a long-time member of the community (born and raised in Livermore) as well as a teacher. I urge you to vote for Steven Drouin, Craig Bueno and Emily Prusso for school board. These three candidates will put the needs of the students first when making decisions. Steven Drouin has two children that are currently part of the school district, so he has a vested interest in having great schools in Livermore. He teaches at CSU Stanislaus, and his knowledge will be a great asset to the district. He wants focus on research-based educational practices that will help all our students be successful. Craig Bueno is a long-term Livermore resident who has served on the board for two terms and volunteers his time as a football coach at Granada. His children graduated from Livermore schools and now have successful careers. He was a driving force in getting solar panels installed at many schools, which saves $800,000 each year. Emily Prusso also currently serves on the board and has children that are in Livermore schools. She supports emotional and mental health for students and is on the Health and Mental Wellness Committee. All three candidates have been thoroughly vetted and are endorsed by Livermore’s Teacher Union. Vote Drouin, Bueno and Prusso!
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.