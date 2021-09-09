Tom Murphy, Pleasanton
When you cast your vote on the recall election, please vote for a better California and not just whether the option has an "R" or "D" behind it.
If you think California is currently delivering the lifestyle that you are comfortable with and desire for yourself and your family under the current leadership, then vote no on the recall. If you are proud to say you are from California when you are introducing yourself when you are out-of-state, then vote no on the recall. If you are happy with the current and rising gas prices and the terrible conditions of our roads, then vote no on the recall. If you are happy with the growing homeless encampments making our cities look worse than a third world country, then vote no on the recall. If you are happy with the lawlessness in your cities with no penalties for the criminals, then vote no on the recall.
If you believe that paying the highest tax rates in the country while having overcrowded schools, one of the lowest student education results in the country, and having your hard-earned tax dollars spent on building a welfare state, then vote no on the recall. If you believe it was right to run small businesses out of business due to overcontrol for COVID-19, then vote no on the recall. If you feel safe with not knowing who is coming across our borders, the increase in dangerous drug traffic, and the cost of welfare for illegal immigrants, then vote no on the recall. If you want to continue to see businesses that produce jobs leave the state, then vote no on the recall.
But, if you want to see any possibility of a better California that you can live in, prosper and be proud to say you are a resident of, vote yes for the recall and get new leadership to get the results you deserve from your tax dollars. Don't waste your vote on an "R" or a "D". Vote for the results you want and deserve.