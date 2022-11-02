Riley Eldredge, Livermore
I recently had the opportunity to attend a charming community rally hosted by Mony Nop at the Altamont Creek Park. At the event, Ben Barrientos, Carol Wahrer and Mony Nop shared their prudent ideas on how they would improve Livermore in the coming years. It was surprisingly refreshing to hear the perspective of longtime residents who valued citizens’ opinions first. I was pleased at the candidate’s common-sense approach to many topical issues the city faces. When asked about solving homelessness in Livermore, Nop felt that the current programs were good, but could be made more effective if other cities in the valley “spread the load” of caring for the homeless. As it stands, Livermore contributes 80 percent of the social services targeted at aiding homeless in the Tri-valley. Another resident expressed frustration with the planned East Avenue lane reduction project. Rather than dismissing the complaint, Nop shared his concerns regarding the practicality of the project and vowed to investigate alternative options. Barrientos, Wahrer, and Nop all enthusiastically support turning the hill near Garaventa Ranch Road at the end of Bear Creek Drive into open space as well; such a promise has yet to be made by the other candidates. Perhaps, the most impressive attribute of these three candidates is their grassroots approach to politics. They have declined to accept money from large organizations, such as unions or real estate groups. Their goal is to put the community first, while refusing to favor special interests from private parties. I believe a prime example of how not to address the needs of the community was clearly demonstrated with Mr. Marchand’s handling of the Eden housing project. Much time, effort, and money were invested in research directed at city residents to determine the best way to develop downtown Livermore. Results from the study were cast aside in favor of constructing what was to be affordable downtown housing, until the baseline income was adjusted to price out fundamental members of the community such as teachers. Mr. Marchand has had his time in office and the moment is right for a fundamental change in leadership. Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer, and Ben Barrientos have my vote for a better Livermore.