Mark Sobrepena, Livermore
If elected mayor this November, Mony Nop would work to move the Eden Housing development off the only remaining open space in the center of town, so that an inviting community park could be built in its place. In contrast, if former mayor John Marchand were chosen again, he would support keeping this housing as the focal point of our city.
Clearly, we need Mony Nop to become our mayor and lead Livermore past Marchand's wrong path. We, the citizens of Livermore, don't need to rehash the past, but need wise leadership into the future.
Earlier, Marchand used his power as mayor to lead the council’s approval of the 4-story Legacy Apartments on the west side of L Street, and then the 4-story, flat walled Eden Housing development plan on the east side, creating a canyon on L Street. Let's not repeat history, and learn not to re-elect some who just can't accept the needs of Livermore.
To this day, the former mayor continues to ignore all the complaints directed at the two massive residential developments in the very heart of our city. Instead, he embraces them.
In order to save our historic downtown, we need to do all we can to help Mony Nop win the mayoral election. We are in a different situation and circumstances as a city from the past administration. Vote for Mony Nop and be brave and embrace the future.