Carol Silva, Livermore
Voters have a choice to make pertaining to Livermore’s city government. I am supporting candidates who will respectfully listen to their constituents’ ideas and concerns, and who will be transparent, honest, and ethical. The candidates that I support, both financially and with campaign support functions, such as knocking on doors and installing signs, are Mony Nop for mayor, Carol Wahrer for Councilmember, District 1, and Ben Barrientos for District 2 Councilmember. These three candidates have not accepted campaign gifts from developers, nor from the aviation industry.