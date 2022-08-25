Rachel Gerlovich, Livermore
My name is Rachel Gerlovich. I moved to Livermore in 2007. I have two children who attended schools in Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) up until recently. I am writing in support of Alexandra Izarraraz, who is running for School Board Trustee for LVJUSD.
During COVID, I quickly became disturbed by how my kids and other students were being treated in LVJUSD. The “safety” measures that were implemented in the schools, from distance learning to face coverings to the pressure of experimental vaccinations and many more, all had potential to cause serious harm to our kids. And, it has for many. As a concerned parent, I spoke at the Livermore Board meetings for months about these issues, only to feel frustrated after each meeting, feeling like my comments fell on deaf ears. I came to know Alexandra in the past year while speaking at School Board meetings about these issues. Alexandra and her family spoke as well, advocating for medical freedom and believing families should have a choice when it comes to education. I was moved countless times by her persistence, empathy and passion when it comes to the health and safety of the students. When I heard she was running for the Livermore School Board, I was elated. Finally, someone can sit on the Board who will listen to concerned parents, not be afraid to express their opinion if it doesn’t align with a certain agenda or guideline and TAKE ACTION!
I know Alexandra will do her best to represent the Livermore community and serve her role as a board member with the children’s best interests as a priority. Please give your vote to her this fall. If your children are going to attend school in LVJUSD, it is essential that Alexandra be sitting in one of those chairs advocating for them.