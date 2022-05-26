Cate Sarraille and Jerry Yalon, Livermore
The citizens of Alameda County have lost faith in the oversight and management of Superintendent L Karen Monroe for a variety of reasons. Most recently, the disbursement of funds provided by the federal government to cover the work needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic has created questions. It is not clear how the stipends were assessed and awarded, because no one at the county office has provided that information. Instead, it is being dismissed as a “labor issue.” The vast majority of stipends ($600,000) were given to already well-paid management insiders in an election year. Many recipients were/are donors to Ms. Monroe’s campaign. In an attempt to appease the line staff — teachers, counselors, nurses, psychologists, custodians and clerical workers — they have offered $400,000 in stipends.
The Alameda County Office of Education has a few main roles; approving and monitoring school district budgets is among the most important. Ms. Monroe has failed to provide that oversight to Oakland Unified. She has been approving OUSD’s budget since 2014; the administrative budget has grown 550% due to financial decisions like paying a consultant $30,000 a month to oversee the Oakland Superintendent’s salary. They employ over 170 administrators and have been criticized by the Alameda Grand Jury and FCMAT.
Another area of concern is the use of government equipment during the workday to send emails to ACOE employees and their friends, urging support for Monroe’s re-election.
Alysse Castro is executive director of county schools in San Francisco who wants to see the Alameda County Office of Education greatly expand its support and training offered to school districts. She served as Alameda County’s director of student programs in 2014. She also spent time working in alternative education in San Leandro and the city of Alameda before joining San Francisco Unified School District to lead its alternative schools. Ms. Castro’s goals are to remove the obstacles that prevent students, even those with troubled lives, from being successful in school. Ms. Castro wants to transform public schools by:
• Fostering community schools which provide a wide range of services to students and their families
• Raising the quality of schools, so no student is disadvantaged
• Addressing the teacher shortage by growing our own talent
After careful consideration and research, I have decided to vote for Alysse Castro for Alameda County Superintendent of Public Instruction. I hope you will too.