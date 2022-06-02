Joanne Morrison, Livermore
In its editorial on May 26, the Independent asserted that “there was no compelling reason” to vote against incumbent LK Monroe in the race for ACOE Superintendent. I and many other knowledgeable voters disagree.
First, Monroe spent nearly $600,000 in funds meant for Covid relief on paying bonuses for her office staff — staff that turned around and donated to Monroe’s campaign. These expenditures have not been adequately explained. This was money that could have gone to teachers and others on the frontlines of the pandemic education crisis. Monroe had to publicly apologize for the bad judgment in May.
Second, Monroe failed in her oversight capacity when she failed to intervene and prevent the controversial school closures in Oakland. She continued to approve the OUSD budget each year while the schools were headed toward closure. The Independent says with respect to the closures “she was doing her job.” Teachers disagree with that assertion and that’s why more than a dozen teachers’ unions are supporting Monroe’s challenger, Alysse Castro. The Independent notes that “… no teachers organizations are listed among her endorsements …” as though that is unimportant. On the contrary, it is highly significant that Monroe has zero support from teachers.
Third, as noted by Cate Sarraile in her letter published May 26, “Another area of concern is the use of government equipment during the workday to send emails to ACOE employees and their friends, urging support for Monroe’s re-election.”
These are all reasons not to support LK Monroe for re-election. Castro, on the other hand, is an expert in school financing, teaching a master’s class at UC Berkeley in managing resources for rising educational leaders, and she will help superintendents all over Alameda County get better services for their schools, students, and teachers. That will allow personalizing learning, building systems of support for students and staff, and developing educators to break free of the bureaucracy and spend time with kids. Furthermore, Castro has deep experience with alternative education — one of the superintendent’s most important jobs — changing students’ lives, providing access to career paths, and breaking the school-to-prison pipeline. Castro has consistently built schools that address the historical inequities in educational opportunities that confront most of Alameda County’s youth; a child’s educational future should not depend on their zip code. Vote for Alysse Castro for Alameda County Superintendent of Schools.