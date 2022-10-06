Will Macedo, Livermore
I’ve known Anne White for nearly 20 years. I’ve worked for her while employed as maintenance director with LVJUSD, and I’ve worked with her while serving as trustee with Chabot Las Positas Community College District.
I’ve known Anne White for nearly 20 years. I’ve worked for her while employed as maintenance director with LVJUSD, and I’ve worked with her while serving as trustee with Chabot Las Positas Community College District.
While employed with LVJUSD, I saw Anne as knowledgeable and supportive of facilities programs, teachers’ working conditions and everything related to student welfare and student success. Anne is committed to the welfare of all students and staff in LVJUSD. She understands the entirety of what is required for successfully promoting student welfare. Anne has been intimately involved with the development of the educational program. From special education to traditional college prep to specialty vocational programs, she knows what it takes to produce education curriculums that work — that promote student success. She has successfully weathered the historical ups and downs of TK12 funding in California. She understands school finance and the inherent competition for funding (federal, state and local) that creates uncertainty for long range planning. Her decision priorities have always been tempered by one rule: ”How will this decision affect student outcomes?”
While serving as trustee with CLPCC, I met and consulted with Anne on those programs on which the two districts were already active. We discussed how we could explore additional joint projects. I found her knowledge of TK12 history comprehensive. She knows what programs worked and why. More importantly, she knows what ideas didn’t work and why we need to avoid those ideas when they reappear with the less knowledgeable and less experienced.
Anne White brings years of the right experience, knowledge and compassion for students and staff. I hope you’ll join me, and vote for Anne White for trustee LVJUSD.
