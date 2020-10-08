Bruce Gach, M.D., Livermore
When choosing a doctor, the best choice is determining who has the most experience in the specific problems needing to be addressed, and the same principle applies to electing leaders in city councils.
Bob Woerner has always done his homework when he decides how he votes on issues that impact all the citizens of Livermore and the stability of the city as a whole.
There is definitely a learning curve which can only be achieved by serving on the council first as a member before even considering running for mayor. Woerner has nine years of experience on Livermore’s city council. This has allowed him the ability to make current decisions based on knowledge of past council evaluations and will serve Livermore well in his decisions in the position of mayor.
Woerner is well respected by community leaders, businesses and citizens, as indicated by his many endorsements. Those endorsements are earned and reflect his skills at evaluating the many aspects of situations affecting Livermore and its residents.
A vote for Bob Woerner for mayor is a vote for an effective leader who truly cares about Livermore and all of its citizens.