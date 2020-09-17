Doug Horner, Livermore
Livermore’s budget will present a significant challenge for the next several years. Revenues are way down and critical
decisions will need to be made. In a city our size, it is difficult to cut expenses quickly without massive downsizing and lay-offs that could decimate city services for years. This November is no time for someone who has never held elected office to attempt to learn the job of mayor.
Bob Woerner has reviewed, challenged, and influenced city budgets, both large and small, for many years. He has the experience and thoughtful insight to ensure that Livermore’s greatly reduced budget will still reflect our community priorities. Join me and vote Bob Woerner for mayor.