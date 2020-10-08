Mary Claudino, Livermore
I’m a Livermore resident, teacher and parent.
Three years ago, I had the opportunity to travel to Japan with Bob Woerner and his wife, Nova Starling, as part of the Livermore-Yotsukaido sister city program. Bob was representing the city as part of a delegation that included 20 Livermore students and 20 adults. During this trip, I saw what a thoughtful and intelligent person he is, and how strongly committed he is to ensuring Livermore continues to be a wonderful place to live and raise children.
I was proud to see how well he represented our city during this trip and how much he truly enjoyed interacting with the students and adults from both cities.
The results of Bob’s time as a councilmember can be seen throughout the city, and with his experience and leadership skills he will be a terrific mayor. During our trip, I saw another side of Bob, which makes me even more certain that he is the right choice. Please join me in voting for Bob Woerner.