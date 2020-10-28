Olivia Melaugh, Pleasanton
I met Karla Brown several years ago during the contentious Pleasanton "No on K campaign.”
I learned a lot about Pleasanton and my neighbors that autumn. I learned that they are passionate. I learned that they are dedicated. I learned that they love their city and their neighborhoods and communities.
I did not agree with the neighbors who supported the yes vote, but I did and still do respect their right to campaign for what they believed in. There were many moments during our campaigning when tempers flared, and verbal and online exchanges became heated. It was then that the leadership of Pleasanton should have stepped in and facilitated a compromise; it was unnecessary for neighbors to go against one another.
I was disappointed with most Pleasanton leadership that day with the exception of Karla Brown, the only councilmember who maintained a calm, steady, measured presence and response. Karla was truly mayoral during that time. She was the only one willing to communicate with both sides and at no point did she lose her temper, speak ill of opponents or further stir up constituents.
Karla Brown is leadership. She is passionate and always intelligent with her thoughts, responses and position. When things get difficult, she does not shy away from conflict, but neither does she bully others.
Pleasanton needs a mayor who can guide future decisions with a firm, compassionate and unwavering hand like hers. It needs a mayor who sees beyond the needs of the moment, and plans for the needs of Pleasanton in the future.
For those who love this city, for those who have lived here one, five, 20, or more than 40 years, what do you want your city to become? Karla Brown has not been or will not be swayed by special interests. Unlike other Pleasanton mayoral candidates, she has refused to accept donations from builders who see Pleasanton as an endless money opportunity.
Pleasanton need not become another congested, bloated city with inadequate support services. It can support growth intelligently and responsibly and Karla Brown is the person who can take Pleasanton in that direction.
With experience and know-how, Karla will listen and embrace the needs and desires of what is good for Pleasanton now and in the future. Please vote Karla Brown for Pleasanton Mayor- fair, honest, strong and dedicated to the place we love to call home.