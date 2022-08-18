Marcie Rybczynski, Livermore
I have lived in Livermore since my childhood and have seen it grow and change over the years from a sleepy little town where everyone worked at the Lab to what it is today. I feel that as it has grown there is an ignored part of town, the north side of the railroad tracks, District 1. With the first-time election of a District 1 City Council member coming up, we finally have a chance to be heard. Carol Wahrer has lived in my district for many years. She loves to take walks throughout the area and often stops and talks to people she meets. Through conversations with these residents and her own observations she has an understanding of their concerns. I have known Carol for over 25 years and worked with her most of that time. She is caring, honest and community minded.