Rob Blum, Livermore
Change is needed to save the Downtown of Livermore. The present and the past Mayors along with the City Council, have gone backwards in decision making for the Downtown.
Change is needed to save the Downtown of Livermore. The present and the past Mayors along with the City Council, have gone backwards in decision making for the Downtown.
The arrogance of the City Council’s actions of Bait and Switch, playing games to deceive the public over the years to please the developers, is pathetic, Marchand is one of them.
Elect a new Mayor, and City Council members who will listen to what the citizens of Livermore want. Elect representatives with a good positive vision for a Vibrant Downtown.
Respect and Integrity for a legal Referendum with 8,000 signatures … the current mayor and city council just ignored it.
Lower 3 story buildings with architectural appeal … No ugly four-story concrete monstrosities like the Legacy project on L street.
Better parking with ample stalls ... Not what the current city council has done to make less stalls and shortened widths.
Relocate Eden Housing to a better location … Not in the middle of downtown.
Represent Livermore with a very large, versatile, well-designed destination park.
Vote For:
Mony Nop for Mayor
Carol Wahrer for City Council
Ben Barrientos for City Council
