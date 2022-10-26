Paul Maciolek, Livermore
Based on the revelation at a recent city council meeting, it appears, the City, with the Council’s backing, has decided to side with the developer, ignore the residents, and push the Garaventa Hills project through -- this, after a precedent setting California Supreme Court landmark judgment that should have stopped it for good. The city has been quiet about the decision. Then, PG& E showed up to “upgrade” and continue lines to the new housing project. After PG&E has given the neighbors affected by this large disruption on Bear Creek Road several different and varying reasons for this upgrade, they finally admitted the true reason of impending development.