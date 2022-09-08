Marcus Libkind, Livermore
November will bring the election of a new mayor and council members in Livermore. There have been lots of positive comments written about why Mony Nop should be your candidate for mayor. I’m writing to urge you to vote to elect Carol Wahrer for District 1 and Ben Barrientos for District 2. Both have no ties to the current city council, and we can expect them to look at all the issues open-mindedly.
Carol Wahrer is not afraid to speak out on the issue of the future of Livermore’s downtown. She wants something better than the proposed Eden Project. This is in contrast to Evan Branning, who does not broach the topic on his website. Why is obvious; he supports the proposed Eden Project, and his supporters include the current mayor and city council. In fact, as a Livermore Planning Commissioner, Branning voted to approve the current version of the Eden Project.
Ben Barrientos is running against Mel Chiong. Unlike Chiong, who openly supports the Eden Project in its current form, although there are major opportunities for improvement, including more units of housing and more open space, Barrientos supports a re-located Eden Project with more units of housing. It’s a plan that 8000 Livermore voters signed petitions in support of.
The number one issue facing Livermore is the future of its downtown. Vote for a beautiful, inviting downtown; vote for Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer (District 1) and Ben Barrientos (District 2). They support more affordable housing in Livermore as well as a quality downtown for all of Livermore’s citizens and visitors.