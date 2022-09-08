Marcus Libkind, Livermore

November will bring the election of a new mayor and council members in Livermore. There have been lots of positive comments written about why Mony Nop should be your candidate for mayor. I’m writing to urge you to vote to elect Carol Wahrer for District 1 and Ben Barrientos for District 2. Both have no ties to the current city council, and we can expect them to look at all the issues open-mindedly.