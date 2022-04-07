Sally Esser, Livermore
Having raised a family in Livermore and worked for our schools, I know how important it is to elect leaders who understand public education inside and out.
Cheryl Cook-Kallio’s qualifications to represent District 7 on the Alameda County Board of Education are unmatched. Her children attended Alameda County public schools where Cheryl taught AP History and Government courses. She has championed quality programs and received the American Civic Education Teacher Award. Giving our students a solid foundation in civics is more crucial than ever, and Cheryl will work to ensure that all Alameda County schools provide that.
Cheryl has engaged with government at all levels. She received a Congressional Fellowship and has served on numerous advisory committees. Please join the California Teachers Association and State Superintendent Tony Thurmond in supporting Cheryl Cook-Kallio’s candidacy, and vote for her in June.