Cate Sarraille, Jerry Yalon, Livermore
Ms. Cook-Kallio is the most qualified candidate to serve on the Alameda County Board of Education on behalf of Zone 7. A 39-year veteran teacher specializing in high school Civics, she has received numerous awards including Teacher of the Year by Irvington High School and the American Sons of the Revolution. She lives in district 7, teaching in the community where she grew up. Her four children attended public schools in Sunol, Livermore and Pleasanton. Ms. Cook-Kallio has experience with broader community issues due to her service as a member of Pleasanton’s City Council from 2006 through 2014. Her dedication to good government is exemplified by her teaching career and by her commitment to two nationally recognized civic education programs. She currently serves as state coordinator for the We the People and Project Citizen Programs provided by the Center for Civic Education. Ms. Cook-Kallio has excellent relationships with local school boards as evidenced by her endorsement by members of the Alameda County Board of Education, and members of Dublin, Fremont, Livermore and Pleasanton’s district school boards.
Reading the East Bay Times endorsement of Eric Dillie, I didn’t recognize the man who was the principal of the charter high school. He cites Dillie’s experience at the school site as making him uniquely qualified for the position he seeks. If voters are looking for an authority on charter schools, Dillie qualifies—according to his website, his entire career is at charter schools—first in Texas and then here in California. FYI, there are no charter schools in Zone 7. While charter schools can be a valuable resource, the vast majority of students do not attend charter schools.
The writer of the endorsement forgot that Livermore Valley Charter Prep lost its accreditation when Mr. Dillie was the principal of the school. Clearly, he forgot both schools, run by TVLC, closed after the management bankrupted the school. Had it not been for intervention by LVJUSD, students would have missed graduation and teachers would not have been paid. Investors lost millions. Mr. Dille continued to work for Bill Batchelor, the founder of TVLC--Mr. Batchelor continued operating charter and private schools in various states. Many of those schools are like LVCS and LVCP, they have closed down.
Now that you know the facts, it is clear that Cheryl Cook-Kallio is the better candidate.