Over the weekend, I had time to reflect on the process from 2017 up to today in visioning and developing our collective downtown area – meeting a host of needs from park space, promotion of businesses, parking, affordable housing and more.
We began as a harmonious group of citizens, pouring over proposed maps and drawing designs. Yet here we are today, divided as if there are only two solutions – one “right” and the other “wrong.”
A quote that came up is “coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress, and working together is success.” I believe we need a reset in our thinking, a revived openness in considering options, and a true maximization of creative input. Mony Nop, Ben Barrientos and Carol Wahrer are candidates that demonstrate that openness and certainly will provide a reset in the current political divide.
With a new resolve to find the best plan for downtown and a dedication to community-building we can be our best selves. Vote Nop, Barrientos and Wahrer for leadership that values collaboration.