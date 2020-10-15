Joi Pentin, Pleasanton
I am writing to ask the citizens of Pleasanton to elect my Dad, Jerry Pentin, as mayor.
We need a mayor who is honest, informed, and dedicated to what is best for our city. We need a natural leader who will be stalwart through the challenges our city will face, and Jerry is that mayor. Most importantly, he does not spin the truth or waiver from his principles, and that is key in this mayoral election. His many local, regional, state, and federal endorsements agree with me.
Jerry has always put the country, community, and his family before himself. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he learned true grit and ultimate dedication. When selecting your next mayor, consider the candidate who served our country.
Jerry taught me to practice service-above-self and to take pride in and give back to my community from an early age. He has been an active member of our community for (more than) 25 years, including as a member of Rotary, the Callippe Golf Course Committee, Parks and Recs Commission, Planning Commission, several civic sub-committees, and eight years on the city council. He studies the issues from both sides before making an informed decision - never taking a shortcut.
In his role as my Dad, I cannot ask for more. He has always kept me front and center in his life, and I know his dedication to Pleasanton has been to make it better for our future generations.