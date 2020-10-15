JoAnne Baca, Dublin
Being a special education teacher for over 50 years in a nearby district, I wrote many individualized education programs (IEPs) for special needs students.
The IEPs were created through a team effort, and some of the most valuable input was from our nurse who had insight on hearing, vision and any other medical challenges the student might have. So, I know firsthand the benefits of having a medical perspective providing input to education.
As trustee, Dr. Dawn Nwamuo is uniquely qualified to serve as part of the five-member governing board team. This small team of elected officials are not classroom teachers, but rather serve to represent the community. Now more than ever with Covid-19, having a medical doctor on the team will ensure the district makes critical decisions with the right expertise.
As a mother of two boys in the schools, she also in-tune with the current needs of students and teachers. Dr. Dawn is actively involved with her son’s education and partners with their teachers.
Dr. Dawn knows the district needs a unified approach to making decisions that benefits the entire district and ensures quality education for all, including our most vulnerable. This requires an independent leader who can build bridges to address the east-west divide.
As an educator, I know that we need strong leaders to build a unified and transparent approach to decision making. I know that Dr. Dawn advocates for all, is compassionate and has a passion for education.
A vote for Dr. Dawn Nwamuo is a vote for a fresh, independent leader who will build bridges and ultimately strengthen our schools.