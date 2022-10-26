Les Duman, Pleasanton
Pleasanton will benefit greatly by electing Dean Wallace for Council District 1. Dean is open-minded, prudent and smart. As evidenced during the candidate’s forum, he was the one candidate that actually provided actionable items relative to the concerns of Pleasanton residents. It is easy to state that you want to fix things. Dean steps up with his well-grounded assessments of how to fix those things. Dean brings “experienced leadership with a fresh perspective,” meaning that he is willing to challenge the status quo and initiate productive debate to assure that decisions are in the best interest of our city. With his experience in state and local politics, he knows how to work effectively with other council members. Yes, he is young. That gives him the first-hand experience of the housing challenges for young individuals and families who wish to reside in Pleasanton. Please vote for Dean Wallace.