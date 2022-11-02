Bianca Covarelli, Livermore
If local government has license to silence its residents, it has license to commit every other atrocity. Being silenced is authoritarian, undemocratic and against our constitutional rights.
Over the last many years, we’ve experienced a silencing and dismissal of our voices in our local government; specifically, the illegal approval of the Garaventa Hill housing development in North Livermore, the bait and switch of Eden Housing, the improper handling of over 8,000 referendum signatures, and the non-transparency of significant impacts of these and other Council approvals; i.e., the massive downtown traffic impacts from Legacy and Eden Housing developments.
Over the last 3 1/2 years, I pursued the lawful disclosure of truth in Court and won in the Save the Hill vs. City of Livermore case. Ex-Mayor Marchand and Council’s illegal approval of a housing project on an endangered species habitat, and the last open space in the City’s limits, set a legal precedent in California. The ruling was upheld by the California Supreme Court showing the City’s actions as an example in perpetuity in all California trial courts of what not to do. Instead of acknowledging their illegal action and deciding to do the right thing, they chose to spend a significant amount of funds and resources defending their actions and the developer.
The Hill’s base is Federally, State and City protected due to its rare, environmentally sensitive biodiversity. It’s hydrologically connected to the protected Garaventa Wetlands Preserve, Altamont Creek, and the Springtown Wetlands Preserve. Had this not been brought to court, ex-Mayor Marchand, his Council and staff would have gotten away with non-transparency, an illegal housing approval and decimating a piece of land that warrants conservation.
This Mayoral and City Council election is about the lawful candidates. I urge you to vote for a mayor and for council members who listen, who have integrity, are trustworthy and honor the laws.
Mony is the right choice for Mayor. His commitment to listening, service, lawfulness, charitable contributions, and bridging complex issues with collaborative and cooperative solutions is key to the important issues facing Livermore residents today. Carol Wahrer for Council District 1 and Ben Barrientos for Council District 2 are the candidates who exemplify integrity, transparency, trust and engagement with the residents in Livermore. They are committed to working for you, honoring open space, beautifying downtown, not developer interests.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.