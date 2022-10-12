I agree with an observation in David Jonas’s letter of September 29, 2022. That is, if you want to save green space with urban growth boundaries (UGBs), because you don’t want sprawl development and you must accommodate an expanding population, the solution is dense infill housing. Absolutely!
To this point, the Livermore community has expressed strong differences of opinion about placing massive housing on the old Lucky site. Those who are impatient with the decision process just want to follow through with the current Eden Housing plan. Others want to move the project, believing it inappropriate for any type of housing, if we want Livermore to have a strong brand.
Is it possible to support our vulnerable populations and create a strong Livermore brand? Low income and homeless people deserve financial relief and decent housing. Livermore needs a strong brand for its future success. Heritage, our tradition of national scientific research, our support of the arts, green space and wineries - this is Livermore! We can do both.
Our City Council recently blocked a referendum that would have placed the location of Eden Housing on the ballot next month. Is preventing your democratic vote an example of experience and success? Mony (Mayor), Carol (District 1) and Ben (District 2) would never have prevented your vote. Vote in a new council majority. Vote for integrity.