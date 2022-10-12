I am writing to indicate my OPPOSITION to Measure G in Livermore. This is a proposed bond seeking voter approval of $450 million for school construction that will cost ONE BILLION dollars with interest over the next three decades. It will cost homeowners in property taxes
another $57 annually for EVERY $100,000 OF ASSESSED VALUE over the next 34 years!
This is in addition to already outstanding school bond debt, bringing the total to $83 per 100,000 of assessed value. There is also a $138 per year special parcel tax.
Property taxpayers still owe $369 million in principal and interest for two prior bond measures.
The timing couldn’t be worse for increased taxes in these post pandemic days. With the current recession, skyrocketing inflation, price increases for consumer goods, especially fuel and food, and with layoffs looming, now is not the time to place another unnecessary financial burden on families and communities.
The East Bay Times published their opposition on Oct. 8, 2022, stating: “East Bay school officials try to deceive voters again.” Nowhere in the measure is the word “tax” mentioned.
Bond measures require repayment, with interest, which results in tax increases. Transparency and accountability should be the bedrock for school districts and trustees in dealing with parents and the community. But I don’t see it here. There is no detailed plan, that is, no specific budget itemizing how the money will be spent!
We cannot support an unclear or evasive approach.
New representatives need to be elected to the LVJUSD. Conditions cannot go on with “business as usual.” Full transparency and accountability must be the hallmark of how the Board runs.
I believe it is time to “KIK” out the incumbents and elect new trustees.
That is why I am running for school board. Along with candidates Deena Kaplanis, Alexandria Izarraraz and John M. Kupski (“KIK”) we will bring a committed, transparent
and authentic approach in directing our board in a pedagogical, fiscally responsible and accessible way. We need to focus on raising students’ level of academic excellence.
Increasing proficiency in mathematics, civics, history and science is our duty and will prepare students to lead our region into the future!
There is too much propaganda and indoctrination in our schools. We need to focus on curricula detailing verifiable facts and long-established truths.
A commonsense approach tutoring students how to think, not what to think! GOD, FAMILY, COUNTRY.