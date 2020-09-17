Justin Brown, Pleasanton
Given these unprecedented times, we need city leaders who are mindful, fiscally responsible, and serve with an open mind and a desire to do their utmost for all residents. City government impacts our day-to-day lives more than any other level of government.
I’ve had the privilege to serve alongside Jack Balch on the Pleasanton Planning Commission for the past few years. In my opinion, his financial expertise as a certified public accountant, combined with 11 years of commission experience, would be valuable assets as a councilman.
If you are seeking someone who can help our city recover economically, act and vote with integrity, and keep your best interests at the heart, then you should join me in voting for Jack Balch for Pleasanton City Council this November.