T. Tran, Dublin
I am writing to urge voters in AD 20 to support Jennifer Esteen. This tireless community organizer and advocate has the right stuff to represent us in Sacramento. She knows and cares about the needs and concerns of our constituents and will make sure that the unincorporated areas are heard and seen. In addition to her keen intelligence, seemingly boundless energy, and can-do attitude, her background as a psychiatric nurse has uniquely equipped her to handle health care issues, new policing policies with regard to the mentally ill, and difficult situations and people in general. We need a strong voice in the assembly. Join me in voting for Jennifer Esteen.