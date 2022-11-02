Nancy McKenzie, Livermore
A MAYOR WITH THE RIGHT STUFF! WHAT? The other candidate admits he “will need 6 months to a year” to learn the job of mayor. He said this to the Rotary Club of Livermore Valley (10.4.22) and the Real Estate Alliance of Livermore (10.6.22.) That is ridiculous. During this time what do we do? Drop to our knees and pray that no decisions have to be made? He will be ineffective. We need the mayor with the right stuff. John Marchand is a man of principle, a man with vision and the courage to make Livermore continue to flourish. He’s a man you can trust. He’s the mayor Livermore needs. He does not have to train on the job, he’s been there and done it. Successfully! John is proud of Livermore, and he sees what more it can become. He is a proven leader. Don’t vote for someone with no recognized skills in this area. Don’t vote for Mr. ineffective. Don’t let this opportunity slip by. Stand up, speak out and vote for the mayor Livermore needs! John Marchand.