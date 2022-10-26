Mary Hart Reding, Pleasanton
I hope you will join me in voting for Julie Testa for Pleasanton City Council, District 3.
Mary Hart Reding, Pleasanton
I hope you will join me in voting for Julie Testa for Pleasanton City Council, District 3.
Julie is dedicated to the residents of Pleasanton, rather than developers and special interest groups.
She has worked to make sure the city is able to make the decisions that will affect our citizens, rather than have the state making decisions for us. Nowhere is this more evident than in how tirelessly she worked to scale back (not stop) the affordable housing project downtown on Harrison Street. Julie continues to be an advocate for affordable housing for Pleasanton residents. She also realizes it needs to be done right and fit in with the neighborhood.
The Harrison Street project should be a wake-up call for all of Pleasanton. Because of SB35, our city council and citizens have no say over a five-story building with 46 apartments and 1,300 square feet of retail and no on-site parking being built in a downtown neighborhood! If we can’t retain city control over projects like this, this project will not be the last one of its kind.
Pleasanton needs the leadership Julie Testa can provide to keep Pleasanton moving forward in the right direction.
Vote for Julie Testa on Nov. 8!
