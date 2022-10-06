Kelly Mokashi, Pleasanton
Bold! Vote for Julie Testa for re-election to the Pleasanton City Council for the 2022 November election, because she is not afraid to stand up to do the right thing for our residents, which often requires her to make bold statements about complex issues. Testa is a tireless advocate for maintaining local control; her bold stance on challenging state housing mandates and the RHNA numbers takes tenacity and courage! Testa voted yes to support SROs in Pleasanton, which as a PUSD trustee, I appreciate. Yet, she also understands that the city and the school district must continue to re-evaluate and strengthen policies and processes to ensure the safety of youth and our residents is a top priority. A fierce advocate for mental health awareness for our youth and adults, strategic, slow-growth housing planning and concerns for potable water reuse are all other reasons to vote for Julie!