John Lawrence, Livermore
There are two candidates for Mayor, but only one has ANY actual knowledge and experience in running a local government. That candidate, John Marchand, has everything Livermore needs and deserves, especially when it comes to resisting the bullying of a well-funded name changing special interest group. This group’s election deniers and conspiracy theorists have spent years falsely claiming that they represent the majority of voters and that they haven’t been listened to. Several councils and mayors have absolutely listened to them, they just haven’t capitulated to their power grabbing demands.