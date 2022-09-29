Dennis Gambs, Livermore
Voter approval of the City of Livermore’s Measure P would allow sewer services to be extended into unincorporated areas of the South Livermore Valley currently served by septic tanks. These septic tanks are a source of nitrates that degrade groundwater that is the source of drinking water to nearby homes. The new sewer line would provide centralized treatment and safe disposal of wastewater. Reducing septic tank use would reduce groundwater degradation from nitrates, as well as the associated health risk.