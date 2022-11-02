As a former Mayor of Livermore, I have been at the beginning, the middle, and the end of many projects and changes in the city over the years. I am very proud to be a part of Livermore’s blueprint and history. But that was then; this is now!
Elected officials need to listen to their constituents. They need to hear all voices – not just each other or their own. Livermore residents are speaking, but the current council and Mayor don’t seem to hear them. We have term limits for a reason, to ensure fresh, innovative perspectives and leadership that is representative of what the city needs today and wants tomorrow.
Today, I am excited to support new representation, a new chapter. For our city to thrive while retaining our character, we need new leadership.
It is time for a Mayor with a vision to ensure everyone is represented, heard from and included. It is time for Mony Nop!
Mony Nop is a natural leader and innovator. He is a thinker, a planner, a doer, a problem solver. He is aware of the needs of our city and citizens. Mony will be responsive to the issues that Livermore will face in the next few years.
I know that Mony is dedicated to service and will lead Livermore into the future, while preserving what makes Livermore Livermore!
Let’s work to elect Mony Nop our next Livermore Mayor!