Karalee Brune, Livermore
A very nasty ad mailer came out, sent by supporters for Mony Nop’s opponent, who is running for a third term. The ad compared Mony to Trump, which is certainly not true! Trump showed his disdain for Democracy by ignoring a legitimate election so he could stay in power. I wouldn’t compare anyone to Trump! After two awful plans were presented to a huge crowd attending a developer presentation of proposed plans for the City Center, workshops were demanded. The opponent spent half a million of our tax $’s for workshops and ignored what most workshop’s attendees wanted. Many residents spoke at City Council meetings and made the same points. They requested the Old Lucky site be used for something beautiful that could be enjoyed by all residents. They also wanted #1 More Parking, not just narrow slots that may mean having a huge pickup parked so close you can’t exit or enter your car next to it. Required parking spaces were also waived for the 4-story ugly buildings approved by the opponent that don’t meet “Community Character”, the 2nd most requested item of the workshop attendees. Mony’s opponent elevates giving sweetheart deals to developers, above listening to our residents. What happened to parking under the Hotel? Do you really think Hotel guests will wait for valet parking, when they can walk across the street to City lots that would mean less parking for us, not more?