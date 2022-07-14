Alex Lago, Livermore
I still remember the day when I met Mony at the AREAA national real estate convention in Boston. We talked for hours and listened to each other’s stories.
Mony spoke of his difficult childhood. From the killing fields of Cambodia to refugee camps in Thailand and the Philippines, he found a way to Stockton, California, where he eventually joined the Livermore police department.
The day that changed the trajectory of Mony Nop’s life was when he was hired as a Livermore police officer on December 4, 1995–one of the most pivotal moments of his life.
It was humbling to hear a person go through all that and still keep a smile on his face and make you laugh.
I am grateful to say that meeting Mony that day in Boston changed the trajectory of my life. My wife and I and two children recently moved to Livermore, and I’m a realtor on the Mony Nop real estate team.
I’ve never met a person so proud and excited to talk about the city he lives in and works for. Mony always talks about Livermore’s growth, potential, beauty, and culture, especially the people of our community.
Mony inspires me to be more and do more for myself and our community!
Mony Nop is a true community leader, advocate, and entrepreneur who represents diversity and inclusion.
VOTE FOR MONY!