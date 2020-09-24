Ellen Holt, Pleasanton
I am excited to endorse Nancy Allen for Pleasanton City Council and encourage you to vote for her as well.
I have known Nancy for nearly 30 years as a friend, neighbor, board member, and volunteer in local community groups. During this time there has always been a constant in her life, service to her community. That's part of her values, her character, who she is. Nancy is smart, energetic, and open minded. She is positive, thoughtful, and kind.
It's impressive that she will not accept any developer donations towards her campaign. She has made it clear that her positions will be based purely on the best interest of our city. She stands for smart, responsible, and slower growth and so much more. She values what makes Pleasanton so special.
I know Nancy. I trust Nancy. She is exactly who we need on our city council. Please join me and vote for Nancy Allen.