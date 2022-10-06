Johnna Thompson, Livermore
I can understand the Livermore city council’s desire to lock in their downtown plan so that it couldn’t be altered by the outcome of November’s election, regardless of whether voters decide that their vision for downtown is myopic and flawed. Their egos are tethered to defending their plan, as is their fervor to deny any scrap of victory to the downtown preservationists they deplore. To be fair, mixed in with the ego and the vindictiveness is also a genuine aspiration to procure housing for low-income residents. Nevertheless, their tactics have been alarmingly anti-democratic. Refusing to accept referendum signatures and rushing through the sale of land to Eden ahead of November’s election, using Livermore taxpayers’ money as a loan to Eden for the purchase, were done to try to guarantee that they would get their way, regardless of voters’ wishes. They did it because they had the power to do so, not because it was the right thing to do. The right thing, the democratic thing, would have been to allow the referendum to be on the ballot in November and wait to see what Livermore’s voters want. We are, after all, the people the council purports to represent. Let’s elect a council and mayor who truly want to represent all of Livermore voters, and who will work to undo this undemocratic thwarting of voters’ wishes. Vote for Mony Nop for Mayor, and Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos for city council.